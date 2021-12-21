Menu

contact tracing
December 21 2021 8:01pm
00:44

Handling tricky conversations over the holidays

Whether you’re doing your own contact tracing or having discussions about vaccination, one Winnipeg mediator says it’s best to be direct and kind when delivering bad news.

