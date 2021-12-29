Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 29 2021 9:30am
03:08

Discovery of unmarked graves impacts Cowessess First Nation

2021 may just be known as the year Canada was awakened to a dark past after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools in the country.

