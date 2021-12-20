Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 20 2021 10:25am
01:17

Intermission art exhibit comes to downtown Edmonton

The Intermission art exhibit is now open in Edmonton. As Ciara Yaschuk explains, the show contains painting-like photos by Hailey Poole and Adrien Veczan that capture the idea of loneliness.

