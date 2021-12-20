Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 20 2021 9:24am
01:17

COVID-19 rapid tests available to the public

As of Monday, COVID-19 rapid tests will be available to the public at nearly 2000 pharmacies across the province. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

