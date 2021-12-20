Global News Morning Montreal December 20 2021 9:24am 01:17 COVID-19 rapid tests available to the public As of Monday, COVID-19 rapid tests will be available to the public at nearly 2000 pharmacies across the province. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story. Quebecers wait in long lineups for free rapid COVID-19 test kits REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8463055/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8463055/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?