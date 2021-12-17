Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. not speeding up booster doses
At a Friday briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was following science that showed COVID-19 booster shots provide stronger and longer-lasting protection when delivered between six and eight months after a second shot. While other provinces are moving up the third dose, Henry said the province is sticking with six months, and that most adults will get an invitation in the next several weeks.