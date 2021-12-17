Menu

The Morning Show
December 17 2021 10:46am
05:18

COVID-19 concerns one week before Christmas

Dr. Alexander Wong provides expert advice on surging Omircon cases and how it will inform pandemic protocols heading into the holidays across the country.

