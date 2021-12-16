Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
December 16 2021 7:12pm
03:10

COVID-19: B.C. reports 753 new cases, 3 deaths

B.C. health officials have released a written statement for Wednesday, Dec. 16 COVID-19 numbers. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey explains what’s behind the explosion of new cases.

Advertisement

Video Home