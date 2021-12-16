Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 16 2021 5:12pm
01:59

No timeline for Saskatoon drug treatment court 2 years later: Sask. government

A Saskatchewan government spokesperson says the COVID-19 pandemic delayed work on a Saskatoon drug treatment court – a therapeutic alternative to the typical system.

Advertisement

Video Home