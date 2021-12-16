Menu

Adopt A Pal
December 16 2021 9:16am
03:35

Adopt a Pal: Angel

In this segment of Adopt a Pal, Andrew Din from Back to Pack Rescue Shelter joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with a sweet pup named Angel who is looking for her new home just in time for the holidays.

