Adopt A Pal
May 6 2021 9:41am
03:59

Winnipeg Animal Services: Meet Bear

Leland Gordon, General Manager at Winnipeg Animal Services joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with Bear, a dog currently up for adoption.

