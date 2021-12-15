Menu

Winnipeg Blue Bombers
December 15 2021 11:13pm
01:56

Winnipeg Blue Bombers, fans mark Grey Cup win with party at IG Field

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans joined the team to mark their back-to-back Grey Cup win Wednesday. Marek Tkach reports from the party at IG Field.

