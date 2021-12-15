Winnipeg Blue Bombers, fans mark Grey Cup win with party at IG Field

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans will join the team in marking their back-to-back Grey Cup win Wednesday.

The Blue Bombers have invited fans to help celebrate Sunday’s CFL championship victory with a party slated to kick off at 6 p.m. at IG field.

Global News will stream the festivities live in this story.

The celebration is scheduled to last an hour and 15 minutes and will be emceed by CJOB’s Bob Irving.

1:43 Winnipeg electric with energy following Bombers back-to-back championship wins Winnipeg electric with energy following Bombers back-to-back championship wins

The Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in overtime on Sunday to defend their Grey Cup title from 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

When the Bombers last won the Grey Cup, there was a parade and party at The Forks, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team decided against holding a parade this year.

The doors at IG Field will open at 5 p.m. and there is no cost to enter. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and show proof at the door.

Some concessions will be open, the Bombers have said.

1:06 Bomber fans in Winnipeg celebrate with backyard party Bomber fans in Winnipeg celebrate with backyard party