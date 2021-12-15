Menu

Global News at Noon BC
December 15 2021 4:51pm
05:55

Tech: Health and fitness gadgets

Stay on track of your health and fitness goals this holiday season. Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media shows off some tech gadgets to help with exercise and healthy eating.

