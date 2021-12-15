Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 15 2021 11:50am
03:20

How the Global News Give Me Shelter campaign helps WIN House

Leslie Allen, the executive director of WIN House, chats about how the Global News Give Me Shelter campaign helps families facing domestic abuse situations have a special holiday season.

