at-risk December 14 2021 5:41pm 00:52 Manitoba helping fund healing village for at-risk Indigenous women, girls The Manitoba government has promised $3 million in funding to help build a healing village to help at-risk Indigenous women and girls. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8451144/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8451144/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?