Consumer December 14 2021 9:36am 04:24 Cutting grocery costs on this week’s Healthy Living With food prices expected to rise in 2022, registered dietitian Brooke Bulloch joins Global News Morning on Healthy Living with some tips to save some cash when heading to the grocery store. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8449377/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8449377/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?