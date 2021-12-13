Menu

Canada
December 13 2021 9:15am
03:48

Costs for food going up in Saskatchewan

Canada’s Food Price Report predicts a concerning trend at the grocery store. USask research lead Stuart Smyth joins Global News Morning with what’s being affected and why costs are rising.

