The Morning Show December 10 2021 10:55am 06:09 Canadian Tony Award-Winner David Alvarez on starring in ‘West Side Story’ Canadian actor David Alvarez talks about living up to the legacy of ‘West Side Story’ and opens up about the call from Steven Spielberg that changed his career. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8440355/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8440355/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?