The Morning Show
December 10 2021 10:55am
06:09

Canadian Tony Award-Winner David Alvarez on starring in ‘West Side Story’

Canadian actor David Alvarez talks about living up to the legacy of ‘West Side Story’ and opens up about the call from Steven Spielberg that changed his career.

