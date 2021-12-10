Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
December 10 2021 10:04am
04:16

Steven Spielberg revives iconic ‘West Side Story’

Liem Vu sits down with Canadian actor David Alvarez and Broadway star Mike Faist to talk about Spielberg’s take on West Side Story.

