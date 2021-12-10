Menu

Entertainment
December 10 2021 9:45am
03:56

Saskatchewan Rush prep for home debut & Teddy Bear toss

The Saskatchewan Rush will play their first home game in more than 640 days on Saturday. The Rush’s Tyler Wawryk tells Global News Morning the home opener will also be Teddy Bear Toss night.

