Global News Morning Montreal
December 10 2021 8:45am
04:45

Weekend Entertainment

Music festivals, a Sex and the City reboot and mini-putt with a Canadian twist. Entertainment columnist Jay Walker joins Global’s Laura Casella with your weekend entertainment roundup.

