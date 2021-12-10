Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
December 10 2021 7:44am
06:20

New Study Finds Dogs May Know More than You Think

Dalhousie University researchers have discovered dogs can respond to upwards of 89 words.

Advertisement

Video Home