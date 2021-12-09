Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 9 2021 12:37pm
04:54

Crafty Christmas ideas with The DYI Mommy

Lifestyle blogger Christina Dennis, also known as The DYI Mommy, joins Global News Morning Edmonton to go over some great homemade gift ideas for those struggling to finish up their lists.

