Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
December 9 2021 9:37am
04:54

The pitfalls of the ‘buy now pay later’ shopping model

‘Buy now pay later’ has become a popular shopping model for purchases big and small. Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq explains why the trend could be a slippery slope.

Advertisement

Video Home