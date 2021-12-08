Menu

December 8 2021 8:53pm
Edmonton Health Matters: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

A unique initiative to detect COVID-19 in Alberta communities is expanding. The wastewater monitoring program will now reach more Albertans. Su-Ling Goh has more.

