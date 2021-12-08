Economy December 8 2021 7:51pm 02:04 Lethbridge area unemployment rate up slightly in November Employment rates across Canada are seeing levels higher than even before the pandemic. The Lethbridge region has seen the job market remain relatively steady. Quinn Campbell explains why. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8435734/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8435734/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?