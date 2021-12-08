Health December 8 2021 8:33am 04:09 Holiday Happiness Tips Dr Gillian Mandich With the stress of the holiday season, it can be difficult to make holidays happy. Happiness expert Dr. Gillian Mandich joins Global News Morning with some ways to make sure the season is enjoyable REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8433330/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8433330/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?