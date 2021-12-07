Crime December 7 2021 9:46am 04:07 Making Downtown Attractive A study by USask and the City of Saskatoon looked at what would attract more people to live downtown. USask researcher Ryan Walker joins Global News Morning to discuss REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8430857/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8430857/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?