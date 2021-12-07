Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Downtown Saskatoon still lacking grocery store, safety concerns remain: study

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 6:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Making Downtown Attractive' Making Downtown Attractive
WATCH: A study by USask and the City of Saskatoon looked at what would attract more people to live downtown. USask researcher Ryan Walker joins Global News Morning to discuss

The two most significant barriers to having people move to downtown Saskatoon are perceptions of safety and the lack of a grocery store in the city’s core, according to a recent study.

Ryan Walker, a University of Saskatchewan (USask) researcher, said the reservations aren’t insurmountable – particularly concerns about safety. Increasing population also increases safety, he told Global News Morning.

Read more: Temporary emergency shelter proposed in Saskatoon to support homeless population

“People tend to feel safest where there’s a lot of passive surveillance,” Walker said. “So people walking around, looking out their windows, coming in and out of doors at all hours of the day.

People are most attracted to living downtown because of the convenient lifestyle, whether for work, nightlife or access to the Meewasin Trail and South Saskatchewan River, Walker said.

Story continues below advertisement

The study involved an online survey of 470 people, including those in downtown Saskatoon and ten other neighbourhoods. There were also five focus group discussions as part of the initiative funded by Research Junction, which is a joint effort between the city and USask.

Trending Stories

Read more: Why Canada’s food inflation may get worse before it gets better

There appears to be no single solution for bringing a full-fledged grocery store to downtown – an area commonly viewed as a “food desert” by experts in the field.

“We often find food deserts in downtown cores,” said Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.

Grocers tend to set up shop closer to suburban neighbourhoods where land is more affordable and consumers have more time to shop for groceries on their commute home, Charlebeois said.

Read more: Liberals downplay concerns about record-breaking milk prices

Because of work-from-home measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlebois said more people are leaving downtown areas.

“That’s going to discourage grocers from building in downtowns because there’s going to be less traffic,” Charlebois said. “That could actually lead to more food deserts, not less.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News contacted numerous grocery store chains for this story. None of them provided comment by deadline.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Real Estate tagCity of Saskatoon tagUniversity of Saskatchewan tagDalhousie University tagSouth Saskatchewan River tagFood Insecurity tagFood Security tagDowntown Saskatoon tagSaskatoon Real Estate tagMeewasin Trail tagfood desert tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers