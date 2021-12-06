Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 6 2021 9:37pm
03:27

Consumer Matters: Trying to get a refund from WestJet

One man’s ordeal in trying to get a refund from WestJet, after the airline changed his itinerary to dates that wouldn’t work. Anne Drewa reports.

