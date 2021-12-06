capacity December 6 2021 9:10pm 00:54 ICU capacity in Manitoba Shared Health says 90 of its 104 ICU beds are currently taken and they are unable to add any beds due to staffing challenges. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8430227/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8430227/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?