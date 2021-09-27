capacity September 27 2021 9:04pm 01:30 Long lines reported at Manitoba COVID-19 testing sites Reports of hours-long testing lineups across the city has brought testing capacity back to the forefront. And as Marek Tkach tells us, the province has no immediate plans to ramp up capacity. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8225875/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8225875/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?