Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
December 6 2021 7:29pm
01:54

Saskatoon Afghan refugee featured in Global Gathering Place fundraising campaign

Farkhonda Tahery and her husband are settling into life in Saskatoon after being forced to flee Afghanistan when Kabul fell under Taliban control.

Advertisement

Video Home