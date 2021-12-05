Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 5 2021 9:59pm
01:38

Mystery dog found wandering flooded Sumas Prairie

The BC SPCA is trying to reunite a dog found partially submerged in the Fraser Valley flood zone with his humans.

Advertisement

Video Home