Multi-million dollar life-saving gene therapy drug permanently added to Alberta drug coverage program
Coverage for Zolgensma, a multi-million dollar gene-therapy drug used to treat spinal muscular atrophy will now be permanently available in Alberta. The provincial government provided interim coverage for the drug from January to June 2021, but now a long-term agreement has been reached with the manufacturer. As Nicole Stillger reports, eligible babies will now be able to access the drug, before they lose function.