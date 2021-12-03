Canada December 3 2021 10:36am 05:20 Livestock deaths in Fraser Valley Agriculture Minister Lana Popham taks about what to do about the thouands of farm animals that died in the BC floods and helping farmers recover. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8423018/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8423018/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?