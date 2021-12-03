Sports December 3 2021 10:20am 02:12 Winnipeg sports super fan gears up for Sunday The Bombers go head to head with the Riders at the Western Conference Final Sunday, and right after the Winnipeg Jets host the Leafs. Winnipegger Baquiran says he plans to go to both. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8422985/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8422985/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?