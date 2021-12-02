Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Orange Shirt Day
December 2 2021 8:31pm
00:34

Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day may become a provincial statutory holiday

The Manitoba government is considering whether to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — also known as Orange Shirt Day — a provincial statutory holiday.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.