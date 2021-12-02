Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day may become a provincial statutory holiday

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is considering making Orange Shirt Day a provincial statutory holiday.

Premier Heather Stefanson says she plans to consult the Indigenous and business communities on the idea, and the move could be an important part of reconciliation.

Orange Shirt Day, also known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, falls on Sept. 30.

It was made a statutory holiday this year for federal government employees and federally-regulated workplaces.

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats have called on the government to immediately take the same step for workplaces regulated by the province.

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce says it has not yet developed a policy on the idea and must consult its members.

Chamber president Loren Remillard says businesses are very committed to reconciliation and many closed for the event this year.

