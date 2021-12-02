Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day may become a provincial statutory holiday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2021 4:36 pm
Orange Shirt Day is held to remember those who died at residential schools in the country and to honour those who survived. View image in full screen
Orange Shirt Day is held to remember those who died at residential schools in the country and to honour those who survived. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Manitoba government is considering making Orange Shirt Day a provincial statutory holiday.

Premier Heather Stefanson says she plans to consult the Indigenous and business communities on the idea, and the move could be an important part of reconciliation.

Healing Walk turns streets of Winnipeg orange for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Orange Shirt Day, also known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, falls on Sept. 30.

It was made a statutory holiday this year for federal government employees and federally-regulated workplaces.

Supporting indigenous makers on Orange Shirt Day
Supporting indigenous makers on Orange Shirt Day – Sep 27, 2021

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats have called on the government to immediately take the same step for workplaces regulated by the province.

Orange Shirt Day shares residential school experience with wide national audience

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce says it has not yet developed a policy on the idea and must consult its members.

Chamber president Loren Remillard says businesses are very committed to reconciliation and many closed for the event this year.

Orange shirts 'flying off the shelves' as Manitobans re-examine Canada Day
Orange shirts 'flying off the shelves' as Manitobans re-examine Canada Day – Jun 29, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
