Global News Morning Montreal December 2 2021 8:13am 04:07 Vaccine trial for babies & toddlers A clinical trial is now underway in Montreal to test the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on babies and toddlers. Lead researcher Dr. Soren Gantt joins Global's Laura Casella to talk about the study.