Global News Morning Montreal
December 2 2021 8:13am
04:07

Vaccine trial for babies & toddlers

A clinical trial is now underway in Montreal to test the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on babies and toddlers. Lead researcher Dr. Soren Gantt joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the study.

