Winnipeg Jets December 1 2021 6:11pm 03:19 John Shannon on the Jets – December 1 If this latest Jets slump continues, will changes be on the way? And who is the Jets’ MVP at the quarter mark of the season? 680 CJOB hockey analyst John Shannon gives his take. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8418371/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8418371/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?