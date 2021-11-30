Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 30 2021 5:17pm
02:02

COVID-19 means Saskatchewan organizations face another challenging holiday fundraising season

Financial pressures resulting from COVID-19 and increased demand for services continue to weight on charities and non-profits in Saskatchewan.

