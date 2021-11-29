Menu

News
November 29 2021 11:02pm
01:54

Piece of Lethbridge history lands in city

A piece of Lethbridge’s aviation history has returned to southern Alberta. Erik Bay explains how the Time Air Historical Society is honouring the past, with plans to expand its fleet.

