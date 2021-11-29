News November 29 2021 11:02pm 01:54 Piece of Lethbridge history lands in city A piece of Lethbridge’s aviation history has returned to southern Alberta. Erik Bay explains how the Time Air Historical Society is honouring the past, with plans to expand its fleet. Piece of Lethbridge history lands in city REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8412327/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8412327/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?