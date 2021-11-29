Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 29 2021 9:25pm
01:50

B.C. floods: Sumas Prairie farmer faces long post-flood recovery

We’re hearing today from one Sumas Prairie farmer who says large parts of his farm are still underwater, and he’s now facing a multi-year recovery. Rumina Daya reports.

Advertisement

Video Home