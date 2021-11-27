Menu

BC Flooding
November 27 2021 11:08pm
02:12

Anger grows over Merritt evacuations

Some residents of Merritt are voicing frustration that people in the area hardest hit by flooding are still not allowed back home to mitigate the damage. Jules Knox reports.

