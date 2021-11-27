BC Flooding November 27 2021 11:08pm 02:12 Anger grows over Merritt evacuations Some residents of Merritt are voicing frustration that people in the area hardest hit by flooding are still not allowed back home to mitigate the damage. Jules Knox reports. ‘It did not have to be this way’: Growing anger over Merritt, B.C. evacuations REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8407924/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8407924/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?