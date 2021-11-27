News November 27 2021 12:58am 02:06 Lethbridge Hurricanes stun division-leading Oil Kings The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost their first three meetings with the Edmonton Oil Kings, but looked to change that on Friday night. Danica Ferris has the highlights. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8406796/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8406796/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?