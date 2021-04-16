Menu

Sports
April 16 2021 1:00am
01:30

Oil Kings shut out Hurricanes to extend win streak

The Lethbridge Hurricanes and Edmonton Oil Kings both entered Thursday’s game having won three games in a row, but it was Edmonton that extended their streak. Danica Ferris has the highlights.

