Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
November 26 2021 4:45pm
00:41

B.C. floods: Environment Canada issues Red-level weather alert as province braces for more storms

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Armel Castellan at Environment and Climate Change Canada said on Friday that the department issued a red-level weather alert for British Columbia as more storms are expected to hit the province during the weekend and the upcoming week. Castellan said that the alert is particularly due to the vulnerabilities on the ground, especially in areas still recovering from previous storms.

Advertisement

Video Home