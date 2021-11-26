B.C. floods: Environment Canada issues Red-level weather alert as province braces for more storms
Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Armel Castellan at Environment and Climate Change Canada said on Friday that the department issued a red-level weather alert for British Columbia as more storms are expected to hit the province during the weekend and the upcoming week. Castellan said that the alert is particularly due to the vulnerabilities on the ground, especially in areas still recovering from previous storms.