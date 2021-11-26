Menu

Canada
November 26 2021 3:24pm
01:54

USask threatened with legal action over campus vaccine mandate

An organization is threatening legal action if the University of Saskatchewan vaccine mandate, which brought the campus vaccination rate up to more than 95 per cent, is not rescinded.

