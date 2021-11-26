Canada November 26 2021 3:24pm 01:54 USask threatened with legal action over campus vaccine mandate An organization is threatening legal action if the University of Saskatchewan vaccine mandate, which brought the campus vaccination rate up to more than 95 per cent, is not rescinded. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8405536/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8405536/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?