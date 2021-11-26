Menu

Abbotsford
November 26 2021 2:28pm
00:50

Abbotsford mayor says flood recovery could cost billions

Speaking at a Friday press conference, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun estimates that the financial impact of floods in the region could be in the billions of dollars.

